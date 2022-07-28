Class 11 admissions in Pune: Provisional merit list declared

The provisional merit list of the Class 11 admissions for the Pune region was declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) on Thursday. Now the scrutiny of part 1 and 2 forms will be done and the first merit list of round 1 will be declared on August 3, said officials.

The education department has also given an extension to fill the part 2 forms till July 30.

As per the information given by the education department, till now more than 65,000 students have filled the centralised admission online process forms in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions. Out of which till Thursday 11,930 students have not filled part 2 form. So, an extension has been given till July 30.

“We have declared the provisional merit list today. Also, for students who have not filled out part 2 forms, an extension has been given till July 30. After July 30 the admission process will continue as per the schedule declared earlier. Now students can take objection or correction requests on the colleges allotted to them till July 30, 6 pm,” said Mahesh Palkar, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary).

“On August 3 junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admissions. And starting from August 3 students can proceed to the admission process to the respective colleges where they have got admission. On August 6, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will follow,” he added.