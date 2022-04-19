Class 11 centralised online admission schedule announced for 2022-23

PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can start their preparations as initially, junior colleges have been told to conduct awareness programmes for students and their parents in the month of April. While from May 1, a ‘mock demo registration’ process of the part 1 form filling will take place.

As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior college. Students from various boards can practise the form filling of part 1 during their vacation period and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start.

Mahesh Palkar, state director of the secondary and higher secondary education department, said, “We have instructed all junior colleges to start their preparations for Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Also, the college administration needs to understand the steps of this admission process and plan the process accordingly. Colleges should organise seminars and interactive sessions for students and their parents, and should give a lot of publicity to this admission process.”

As per the schedule given by the education department, colleges need to arrange awareness programmes in the month of April while students can fill their part 1 form from May 1 to 14 as part of the ‘mock demo registration’ and then starting May 17 till the date of the results, students can fill up the actual part 1 form on the official website. In the first part of the online form, students have to fill in personal details such as name, address and application status (fresher or repeater) among other details.

Class 11 admission process - tentative planning

- In the month of April, junior colleges need to arrange seminars and awareness programmes for students

- From May 1 to 14, students can fill their part 1 form under ‘mock demo registration’

- From May 17, the actual part 1 form filling will start on the official website