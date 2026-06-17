Class XI admissions hit by technical error, seat revisions

PUNE: More than 100 students lost their allotted seats after Maharashtra’s ongoing Class XI online admission process revised the second-round merit list and also faced technical issues.

More than 100 students lost their allotted seats after Maharashtra’s ongoing Class XI online admission process revised the second-round merit list and also faced technical issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education published the second-round merit list on June 13, following which students were allotted junior colleges based on merit. However, many students had earlier completed admission formalities and paid fees at their allotted colleges.

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Authorities found that the merit list had not incorporated revised Class X marks of students whose scores increased after re-evaluation. Hence, the admission portal was subsequently taken offline, and a revised merit list was issued, leading to changes in college allotments and students losing seats secured in the original allotment. While some had already confirmed their admissions, others learned of the changes when they approached colleges and found their names missing from the updated list. The development triggered complaints from students and parents.

According to the directorate, the e-service facility used for admission confirmation remained unavailable for nearly two hours on June 13 due to a technical glitch. To compensate for the disruption, the admission confirmation deadline was extended from 6 pm to 9 pm on June 16.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Palkar, director, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said revised marks obtained after re-evaluation had to be considered while preparing the merit list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Palkar, director, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said revised marks obtained after re-evaluation had to be considered while preparing the merit list. {{/usCountry}}

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“Once the revised marks were incorporated, merit rankings changed and some allotments had to be revised. If a student no longer meets the required merit after the correction, it would not be appropriate to retain the allotted seat. Students affected by the revision will be considered in subsequent rounds according to their merit,” he said.

The developments have raised concerns about the handling of the state’s centralised admission process, with parents and students questioning the impact of errors and technical interruptions during a crucial stage of admissions. Education experts have called for stronger verification mechanisms and system checks to prevent similar issues in future admission rounds.

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