Cleanliness, maintenance drive to be held in schools till Oct 31

All schools across Maharashtra will undergo a special cleanliness and maintenance drive from October 18 to 31, with the state government directing schools to conduct deep cleaning and minor repairs to address potentially unsafe infrastructure. The order was issued on October 17. The drive will cover classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, playgrounds, and other parts of the school premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The school education department outlined the two-phase campaign, titled ‘Chala Shalet Jauya... Vishesh Shaley Swachhata Mohim’. While the first phase, from October 18 to 24, will focus on inspection and preparation, schools have been asked to undertake the actual cleaning and repair work between October 25 and 31.

All schools in the state should implement the special drive. Collection of funds in any form from students shall not be undertaken, officials stated.

The drive will cover classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, playgrounds, and other parts of the school premises. Schools have specifically been asked to inspect electrical systems, furniture, doors, windows, water-supply facilities and toilets and urgently address dangerous electrical connections, broken furniture and other unsafe areas that could pose a risk to students.

The government has also directed schools to clean water tanks and handwashing areas, remove waste and unnecessary material from their premises, put systems in place for waste segregation and take measures against mosquitoes, insects and other potential health hazards.

“The government should provide a separate fund for the cleanliness drive instead of asking schools to manage the additional expenses through the existing composite school grant. Schools already have several routine expenses to take care of, and deep cleaning, maintenance and minor repairs will add to the financial burden,” said a headmaster from Pune, requesting anonymity.