Clear debris on Mula-Mutha riverbed before monsoon, Khadakwasla irrigation division tells Maha-Metro

PUNE The Khadakwasla irrigation division under the Maharashtra water resources department has written to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to remove all platforms and building construction debris from the Mula and Mula-Mutha riverbed promptly.

Material used for metro work lying in Mutha riverbed in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The department has also cautioned the Maha-Metro that it will have to bear complete responsibility if any flooding occurs during monsoon because of the debris.

Vijay Patil, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, has written to Maha-Metro last week to remove the debris.

Patil said, “We have written to Maha-Metro officials about removing all debris and construction material from the riverbed in the Deccan area, Shaniwar Peth area behind Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Udyan and Bund Garden area. We haven’t given a deadline but Maha-Metro will have to remove it before monsoon.”

A pedestrian bridge in the form of a Veena is being built by Maha-Metro. Shaniwar Peth and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Udyan metro stations will be connected by a cable-styled bridge that spans the river and the pillar construction work is currently underway.

Khadakwasla irrigation division has raised concerns regarding the presence of construction materials and platforms that are supposed to be removed to facilitate the natural flow of the river in the monsoon.

If these embankments are not promptly removed, there is a significant risk of obstructing the river’s natural flood area, potentially leading to a flood-like situation during the upcoming monsoon season. On the gravity of the situation, the construction material and platforms created during the construction of the Maha-Metro project must be immediately removed. By doing so, the obstruction to the river’s supply area can be prevented, thereby preventing the possibility of creating flood-like conditions, the letter states.

Hemant Sonwane, public relations officer of Maha-Metro, said, “The debris will be removed before monsoon. Every year, we remove construction material and debris from the riverbed before monsoon.”

