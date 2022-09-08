Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Eknath Shinde visits Ganpati mandals in Pune

Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeks blessings at Kesariwada on Wednesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity. Shinde visited five ‘manache’ (pre-eminent) Ganpati mandals in the city - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada. He also paid visits to some other prominent mandals, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Shinde said he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year.

“We had eased all the restrictions at the time of Dahi Handi (celebrated last month). For the last two years, COVID-19 had left the people of the state troubled. Negativity had spread in the society, and the state government decided to do away with that negativity by allowing people to celebrate the festivals with great zeal and zest by taking due care,” he said.

Shinde also met ailing BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, who represents the Kasba Assembly constituency, to enquire about her health. The 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9.

(with agency inputs)

