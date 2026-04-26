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CM Fadnavis denies holding meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

What is the need for me to meet the UBT chief secretly? There are no issues between us that require such a clandestine meeting. If there is any need, I can meet him openly, he said

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday denied reports claiming he held a secret meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, saying there was no reason for the two leaders to meet “in a hush-hush manner.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a gathering after flagging off the ‘Godavari to Narmada Jaal Yatra’ at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to reporters at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik, Fadnavis shut down rumors of a secret meeting on Wednesday and clarified that no discussions were held with Thackeray regarding the Legislative Council elections set for May 12.

“What is the need for me to meet the UBT chief secretly? There are no issues between us that require such a clandestine meeting. If there is any need, I can meet him openly,” Fadnavis said.

He warned that legal action would be initiated against those circulating such claims online.

Fadnavis was in Trimbakeshwar to flag off the state government’s ‘Godavari to Narmada Jaal Yatra’, organised as part of the tercentenary birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar. The yatra will conclude at Maheshwar on April 29.

“We will also ensure that the Godavari river is pollution-free ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / CM Fadnavis denies holding meeting with Uddhav Thackeray
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