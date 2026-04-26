CM Fadnavis denies holding meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday denied reports claiming he held a secret meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, saying there was no reason for the two leaders to meet “in a hush-hush manner.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a gathering after flagging off the ‘Godavari to Narmada Jaal Yatra’ at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik, Fadnavis shut down rumors of a secret meeting on Wednesday and clarified that no discussions were held with Thackeray regarding the Legislative Council elections set for May 12.

“What is the need for me to meet the UBT chief secretly? There are no issues between us that require such a clandestine meeting. If there is any need, I can meet him openly,” Fadnavis said.

He warned that legal action would be initiated against those circulating such claims online.

Fadnavis was in Trimbakeshwar to flag off the state government’s ‘Godavari to Narmada Jaal Yatra’, organised as part of the tercentenary birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar. The yatra will conclude at Maheshwar on April 29.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question on the controversy involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Fadnavis said the use of abusive language was “uncalled for.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question on the controversy involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Fadnavis said the use of abusive language was “uncalled for.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The controversy erupted after Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi alleged that Gaikwad threatened him over the book “Shivaji Kon Hote” by late Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare, first published in 1988. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy erupted after Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi alleged that Gaikwad threatened him over the book “Shivaji Kon Hote” by late Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare, first published in 1988. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The book was published nearly 40 years ago. One must reflect on how appropriate it is to raise a controversy over such an issue now,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The book was published nearly 40 years ago. One must reflect on how appropriate it is to raise a controversy over such an issue now,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that he was confident deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde would take appropriate steps to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that he was confident deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde would take appropriate steps to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, while addressing a gathering, Fadnavis said the state government was working towards making Maharashtra drought-free through river-linking projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, while addressing a gathering, Fadnavis said the state government was working towards making Maharashtra drought-free through river-linking projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We will also ensure that the Godavari river is pollution-free ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON