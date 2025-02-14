CM Fadnavis to inaugurate phase 2 of Shivsrushti on Feb 19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the second phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Ambegaon Budruk on February 19, coinciding with Shiv Jayanti. The second phase of Shivsrushti has been developed in line with the original vision of historian and playwright Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also be present at the event, announced Jagdish Kadam, Chief Trustee of Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan, on Thursday.

The second phase of Shivsrushti has been developed in line with the original vision of historian and playwright Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare. Kadam said the key attractions include a grand reception hall, a technologically advanced time machine theatre, and a temple dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani. The phase, built at a cost of ₹87 crore, aims to highlight Shivaji Maharaj’s core principles of Swadesh, Swadharma, and Swabhasha.

One of the highlights is a 360-degree rotating theatre designed to offer an immersive experience of Shivaji Maharaj’s era. Using advanced techniques such as mapping, holography, and physical effects, the 33-minute show will take visitors back 1,000 years before leading them through Shivaji Maharaj’s time. The theatre can accommodate 110 viewers at a time.

A 3D model of the entire four-phase Shivsrushti project has been installed in the grand reception hall. Visitors can press buttons on a nameplate to learn about different phases of the project.

The reception hall also features six high-resolution portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sourced from renowned museums, including the British Museum in London, the National Archives of The Hague, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Bibliothèque nationale de France, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai. Some of these paintings date back to Shivaji Maharaj’s era and provide insights into his appearance.

Additionally, the hall presents information on Shivaji Maharaj’s lesser-known yet significant battles, available in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

A replica of the Tulja Bhavani temple at Pratapgad has also been constructed, using the same type of stone as the original temple. The idol, crafted under the guidance of Dr. G.B. Deglurkar, former dean of Deccan College, will be installed on February 17, ahead of the official inauguration.

Shivsrushti, being developed in four phases, is envisioned as a cultural and educational destination celebrating Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.