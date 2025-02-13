CM gives in-principle approval to Yerawada-Katraj twin underground tunnel

In a major step towards decongesting Pune’s roads, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare a proposal for a tunnel connecting Yerawada and Katraj. The proposed underground route, expected to be built using twin-tunnel technology, will considerably ease traffic movement between the northern and southern parts of the city. CM Fadnavis who chaired the meeting emphasised the use of modern technology in the project and instructed officials to submit a plan at the earliest. (HT PHOTO)

CM Fadnavis who chaired the meeting emphasised the use of modern technology in the project and instructed officials to submit a plan at the earliest. “The tunnel will ensure seamless travel between Yerawada and Katraj, which is one of the most congested stretches in Pune. Given the city’s rapid growth, it is crucial to enhance connectivity through innovative infrastructure,” Fadnavis said.

The distance between Yerawada and Katraj is approximately 15 km, with heavy traffic flow throughout the day. If completed on time, the tunnel will offer much-needed relief to commuters, reducing travel time and easing congestion on arterial roads. The Maha-Metro has already started work on a metro line between Katraj and Swargate which can connect to Ramwadi through an interchangeable station at Shivajinagar.

According to Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, the planning authority presented a proposal for the twin underground tunnel to CM Fadnavis who gave in-principle approval during the Tuesday meeting. “Now, we will start work on the detailed project report (DPR) and the feasibility study. It will be a game-changer for Pune city. We have proposed three lanes each for the twin underground tunnel which connects major roads,” Mhase said.

In Mumbai, underground tunnel work has been carried out as part of the coastal road by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The PMRDA has decided to implement the same concept in Pune city considering future development of the region.

Mhase said, “For funds, we have proposed contribution of funds by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and PMRDA so that we can complete the project in three years without any pollution and heavy land acquisition cost. We have given the option of an underground tunnel as well as an elevated route but CM has given preference to underground tunnel.”

Apart from the tunnel, the Wednesday meeting also saw approvals for major infrastructure projects, including a ₹636.84 crore budget for road networks connecting the upcoming Purandar airport, ₹203 crore for cement roads in the industrial zones of Ranjangaon and Hinjewadi; and a ₹1,526 crore allocation for urban growth centre road development.

CM Fadnavis also emphasised the importance of widening roads to 18 metres while planning new city expansions; and integrating essential infrastructure such as water supply, sewage, and power distribution in the initial phases.

With Pune’s traffic problems worsening due to increasing vehicle numbers, the proposed tunnel is expected to be a game-changer for intra-city travel. The feasibility and execution of the project now rest on how swiftly the authorities can move forward with planning and implementation.