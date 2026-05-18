PUNE: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the newly built Apulki Medical Centre, a 150-bed advanced cancer and cardiac hospital in Baner, after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and BJP leaders quietly dropped a controversial plan to name the facility after late Yashwantrao Bhimale, father of standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

CM inaugurates PMC’s Apulki cancer hospital as naming plan dropped amid row

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Just ahead of the inauguration, the civic administration changed the board carrying Bhimale’s name and retained the hospital’s identity as “PMC Apulki Healthcare” following criticism from civic activists and opposition leaders over the proposed naming decision.

The facility has been developed under a public-private partnership between PMC and Apulki Healthcare Private Limited. Fadnavis described the project as a “milestone” for affordable healthcare infrastructure and said it could become a model for similar hospitals across Maharashtra.

The controversy had erupted on Saturday after the BJP-ruled civic body proposed naming the newly built hospital after Yashwantrao Bhimale. Critics questioned why multiple public properties should be named after the same individual and pointed to PMC’s 2022 legal clarification stating that only names of national personalities could be assigned to civic gardens and public amenities.

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{{^usCountry}} This was also the second recent instance of a civic property being linked to Bhimale’s father, reviving allegations of political influence in civic naming decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was also the second recent instance of a civic property being linked to Bhimale’s father, reviving allegations of political influence in civic naming decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, while addressing the gathering, Fadnavis avoided any reference to the naming controversy and referred to the facility only as Apulki Medical Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, while addressing the gathering, Fadnavis avoided any reference to the naming controversy and referred to the facility only as Apulki Medical Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said the state government was working at multiple levels to strengthen cancer treatment infrastructure as patient numbers continued to rise and treatment remained unaffordable for many families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said the state government was working at multiple levels to strengthen cancer treatment infrastructure as patient numbers continued to rise and treatment remained unaffordable for many families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are making efforts at different levels to fight cancer. The Pune Municipal Corporation and Apulki Medical Centre have created a model that can become a milestone for the future. Similar hospitals can be developed across the state using this framework,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are making efforts at different levels to fight cancer. The Pune Municipal Corporation and Apulki Medical Centre have created a model that can become a milestone for the future. Similar hospitals can be developed across the state using this framework,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the hospital would provide major relief to patients seeking affordable advanced treatment.

“Cancer cases have increased significantly in recent years. The cost of treatment is also very high. In such a situation, a hospital built on the PPP model will provide major support to patients. Apulki Healthcare’s willingness to offer treatment at CGHS rates is commendable,” he said.

Officials said the facility has been developed to provide affordable, advanced and global-standard healthcare services to patients from Pune and across Maharashtra. All clinical services at the hospital will be available at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates. Central and state government health schemes, along with private insurance facilities, will also be available.

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and several senior civic officials were present at the event.

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Before the inauguration, the chief minister and other dignitaries unveiled the foundation plaque and inspected the hospital facilities. Apulki Medical Centre chairman Dr Pritesh Munot and managing director Piyush Raka briefed them about the infrastructure and treatment services.

PMC assistant health chief Dr Sanjeev Wavare and Apulki Healthcare representatives Sunil Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Ravi Jain were felicitated by the chief minister for their role in developing the project.

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