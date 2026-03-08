CM to inaugurate SPPU Chowk double-decker flyover virtually today

The long-awaited Baner side ramp of the integrated double-decker flyover project at the key junction — Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk — will be inaugurated virtually by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at 10am on Sunday (March 8). The structure is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling through one of the city’s busiest intersections connecting Shivajinagar, Baner, Aundh and Pashan. The Aundh–Shivajinagar (E-Square) corridor flyover opened to traffic in August 2025. Daily commuters often spend up to 30–45 minutes crossing the signal during peak hours. (HT)

The project has been completed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with several senior leaders, MPs and MLAs from Pune district are expected to attend the function.

The integrated structure has been designed to ease chronic congestion at the junction near Savitribai Phule Pune University, where traffic from multiple directions converges. Daily commuters often spend up to 30–45 minutes crossing the signal during peak hours.

The flyover is part of the infrastructure being developed alongside the upcoming Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 corridor. In the double-decker design, vehicular traffic will run on the lower level while the metro viaduct runs above it, both supported by a single-pier system.

According to PMRDA officials, the project has been built at an estimated cost of around ₹277 crore. The structure stretches about 1.7 km, including ramps, with a main viaduct of over 1.1 km. It includes multiple ramps connecting Aundh, Baner and Pashan with Shivajinagar, allowing vehicles to bypass the busy signalised junction.

A key engineering feature of the project is a 55-metre steel girder installed at the main intersection to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow below while supporting the elevated structure.

The earlier single-lane flyovers at the junction were demolished during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 to make way for the integrated project. Construction of the new flyover began in 2022 as part of the metro corridor development.

Officials said the new facility will significantly reduce pressure on the signal system at the junction and cut travel time for thousands of commuters travelling daily between western Pune, Hinjewadi IT hub and the central parts of the city.