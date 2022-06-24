CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness

In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. The daily case figures crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday.

Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year’s Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.

Health department officials said that although the case rise is currently being seen mainly in five districts – Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad, given the movement of people during the Ashadhi Wari, the possibility of increased transmission of Covid-19 cannot be denied.

Therefore, the chief minister instructed all key officials to take necessary steps to avoid any such situation.

“Even though mask use is not mandatory in the state, those participating in the Ashadhi Wari and even others should wear masks regularly,” said Thackeray during the review meeting.