CNG price hiked by 2 per kg in Pune

Pune: The prices of CNG has been increased again, sixth hike in three months, by ₹2 per kg on Thursday in Pune. It will now be available at ₹82 per Kg.

The cost of CNG was ₹62 per kg in April.

“There is no change in the price of petrol and diesel. CNG price is expected to increase in future,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA).

Fuel rate in Pune as on on June 9

Petrol: ₹110.87 (no change)

Power: ₹115.63 (no change )

Diesel: ₹95.36 (no change)

CNG: ₹82 (increased by ₹2)