CNG prices in Pune go up by 1

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 12:48 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Pune:City Gas Distribution (CGD) company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular segment in the Pune by 1 from Wednesday. The rates have also been increased in Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi.

CNG retail selling price has been revised from 91 per kg to 92 per kg.

“The revision in CNG has been exercised on account of increase in input cost of domestic natural gas and blending of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) to meet the shortfall of domestic natural gas availability in CNG as applicable. However, MNGL has decided to exercise a partial pass through of the increased gas cost to the customers at the moment,” said the company in a statement.

