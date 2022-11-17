CNG prices in Pune go up by 1

Pune:City Gas Distribution (CGD) company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular segment in the Pune by ₹1 from Wednesday. The rates have also been increased in Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹ 91 per kg to ₹92 per kg.

“The revision in CNG has been exercised on account of increase in input cost of domestic natural gas and blending of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) to meet the shortfall of domestic natural gas availability in CNG as applicable. However, MNGL has decided to exercise a partial pass through of the increased gas cost to the customers at the moment,” said the company in a statement.