CoEP on list to conduct third-party audit of local self-govt devp works

The corporation assigns work for third-party technical audits of their development works. Now, the state has issued an order and appointed the CoEP to conduct an audit of development works, said Professor B G Birajdar, applied mechanical department, COEP
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
College of Engineering of Pune (CoEP) has been included in the list where state government has issued an order and listed the names of over 50 polytechnics and engineering colleges across Maharashtra that will carry out third-party technical audit of the development works. (H PHOTO)

In a bid to maintain the standard of development works by local self-government bodies such as gram panchayats, zilla parishads, municipal councils and municipal corporations, the state government on Monday issued an order and listed the names of over 50 polytechnics and engineering colleges across Maharashtra that will carry out third-party technical audits of the development works. The College of Engineering of Pune (CoEP) has been included in the list. Also included are the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Mumbai), Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI-Mumbai) and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (VNIT).

B Jadhav, joint secretary of the urban development department (UDD) of the state government, issued the order listing the names of more than 50 polytechnics and engineering colleges in the state and instructing them to conduct third-party audits of the development works carried out by local self-government bodies. Jadhav stated in the order that the state has taken the decision to conduct a technical audit of the development works after receiving complaints of substandard works.

Dyneshwar Molak, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Normally, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducts a third-party audit of different development works carried out within the PMC limits. However, most of the works are major projects. We give work to the CoEP. Besides that, consultants also carry out third-party audit work. Now, the state government has issued an order to carry out a third-party technical audit of development works to maintain their quality.”

Professor B G Birajdar, applied mechanical department, COEP, said, “The corporation assigns work for third-party technical audits of their development works. Now, the state has issued an order and appointed the CoEP to conduct an audit of development works.”

“As per the government order, any work worth Rs20 lakh will be eligible for a third-party technical audit. We will submit a report concerning local self-government and after that, they will sanction the bill of work to the contractor. We will be entitled to carry out audit within Pune district. It includes the public works department (PWD), Pune district collector, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PMC and PCMC), Pune zilla parishad etc.,” he said.

