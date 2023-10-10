COEP tech univ to start international centre soon

Pune: The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University will chalk out plans for the “COEP International Centre” to be set up soon.

In photo (from Left) Dr. Ravindra Utgikar, Manoj Rathod, Narayanan Ramaswamy, Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Prof. Sudhir Agashe, Dr. D. N. Sonawane, and S L Patil. (HT PHOTO)

Pramod Chaudhari, chairman, COEP Technological University Administrative Board; professor Sudhir Agashe, COEP university vice-chancellor; professor Narendra Sonawane, the varsity registrar and Narayanan Ramaswamy of KPMG addressed the media on Monday.

The varsity signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KPMG.

“The 170-year-old organisation needs to be elevated to a higher level. A five-year-plan will be made with the help of KPMG to reach the goal. The institute aims to regain its former reputation along with raising the rankings and promoting research,” Chaudhari said.

“The construction of a complex at Chikhali is in progress and eight centres of excellence will be set up at this building,” said Agashe.

“Four new courses, including robotics, AI and MBA in business analytics, have been started from this academic year in accordance with the educational flexibility given in the National Education Policy,” Chaudhari said.

COEP got the status of an independent technological university in June this year as a “Unitary Technological Public University” by the Government of Maharashtra.

