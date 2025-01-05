COEP University to introduce multidisciplinary courses 

The College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) Technological University will introduce multi-disciplinary courses in the non-engineering category as well as increase the intake of various engineering courses, informed Vinayak Pai, chairman of the varsity. In accordance with the new education policy 2020 guidelines, the university is planning to offer non-engineering multi-disciplinary courses from the 4th semester. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In an interaction with the media on Saturday, Pai talked about new changes that will be taking place at COEP Technological University for the upcoming academic year.

He said, “Rapid advancements in technology and evolving industry demands necessitate aligning educational offerings with national and global standards. Also, the National Education Policy emphasises multidisciplinary and flexible education, requiring universities to adapt and innovate their program structures accordingly. COEP Tech has undertaken significant academic reforms by expanding and diversifying its academic programs catering to the diverse interests and career aspirations of students. As a part of this, the University has proposed to increase the intake of undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025-26. “

In accordance with the new education policy 2020 guidelines, the university is planning to offer non-engineering multi-disciplinary courses from the 4th semester. Collaborating and signing MOUs with renowned academic institutes like Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Deccan College of Archelogy, etc. and industry partners, these programs aim to broaden the academic and professional horizons of the students imparting non-engineering skills. These minor programs will be offered within the existing curriculum from the various domains including governance, leadership and public policy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, psychology, foreign languages, environmental sustainability, supply chain management, agriculture and smart farming, finance, economics and Indian knowledge system, said Pai.