CME, Khadki becomes India’s first carbon negative garrison

With the commissioning of 5MW solar power plant, College of Military Engineering (CME), Khadki, has achieved the distinction of becoming the first completely carbon negative garrison in India. College of Military Engineering (CME), Khadki has set up a 7MW solar power plant in two phases on the campus. (HT PHOTO)

The first phase of 7MW solar power plant was undertaken with the commissioning of 2MW solar power plant in year 2021 fulfilling the daytime energy requirements for CME. The commissioning of the 5MW solar power plant this month in the second phase has been extremely crucial in achieving the objective of “National Solar Mission” under the Union government.

The 7MW solar power plant together will be able to generate power to be consumed at CME, NDA; Command Hospital Pune; Military Hospital Khadki and Bombay Engineer Group & Centre, Khadki spread across the city of Pune, a release from Ministry of Defence stated.

“Apart from annual fiscal savings of ₹6.5 crore to the national exchequer, the 5 MW power plant connected to the Maharashtra state electricity grid makes it possible for the power generated at CME, Pune to be consumed at National Defence Academy Khadakwasla; Command Hospital Pune; Military Hospital Khadki and Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre, Khadki spread across the city of Pune, thus further ensuring achieving of “National Clean Air Programme” by reducing dependency on conventional thermal power plants,” stated the release.

Various projects have been undertaken at CME Military Engineering Services (MES) through the office of GE(CME) Khadki in order to reduce CME’s carbon footprint and be at the forefront whilst battling combat climate change and global warming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON