College student attacked, robbed at Hanuman tekdi

A college student suffered hand injuries after two knife-wielding men attacked him and robbed him of his golden ring at Hanuman tekdi near Symbiosis college Saturday evening.

The victim, Varun Gupta, 19, hails from Akola city in Vidarbha and is studying in the second year of the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), Pune. On Saturday, Varun interacted with his college friends in the parking lot after attending lectures. Later, he, along with his friend Devansh Gupta and girlfriend, started in the direction of Hanuman tekdi. Devansh had come to Pune just two days before to enjoy his holidays. According to the Deccan police, the accused approached Varun and his friends while they were chatting and enjoying themselves at the tekdi and tried to engage them in conversation.

Sandeep Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Deccan police station, said, “One of the accused threatened the group with a sharp knife and proceeded to attack Varun on the right hand.” While one of the accused hit Varun on the head and both the accused escaped with Varun’s golden ring, Jadhav said. The total value of the stolen golden ornaments is ₹20,000.

Devansh Gupta, 19, filed a police complaint at the Deccan police station under sections 394 (armed robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). There have been similar such instances of theft reported at Hanuman tekdi, Vetal tekdi, Taljai, Bhamburda and around Pashan hill. In March this year, a youth and his girlfriend were robbed by three persons while they were sitting at an isolated spot on the hill. The accused accosted the couple and physically assaulted them before forcing them to cough up ₹76,000 through a digital payment app. The police have increased patrolling in and around the area. Local residents have complained of anti-social elements engaging in binge drinking and have demanded installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes.

Past incidents

At around 8pm on March 20, 2022, a youth and his girlfriend were robbed by three persons when they were sitting at an isolated spot on Pasha hill. The accused accosted the couple and physically assaulted them before forcing them to cough up ₹76,000 through a digital payment app.

On December 17, 2021, a youth, 34, and his female colleague, 32, were beaten-up with wooden sticks by three unidentified persons and robbed of their valuables, cell phones, and cash. The duo had gone for a walk at Pashan hill.

In August 2021, a young photographer was robbed of his camera equipment, cell phone, jewellery and cash at Baner hill located opposite Pashan hill.

