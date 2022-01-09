College students in Pune face challenges amidst rising Covid cases, restrictions

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, college-going students are facing multiple challenges. While offline classes have stopped, hostel, food and commuting all is getting tougher for many.

Siddhant Deshmukh, a civil engineering student, said, “Offline lectures should have continued as staff and students are all fully vaccinated. Markets and malls are open. And colleges can follow social distancing norms and Covid-19 protocols to remain safe.”

“I am an engineering student and we have offline site visits and practicals. Due to the pandemic, all of this is now online,” said Deshmukh.

At present, Deshmukh added, the government has allowed hostels to remain open.

Mansi Waghmare, a statistics student preparing for higher studies, said, “If we stay in the city, the question remains how we isolate ourselves and manage medicine and food. And if we go back home, we are putting our entire families at risk. Moreover, if we stay here, our family back home is stressed as they don’t know how we are managing the situation and if we are getting the treatment needed.”

According to the state health department, Pune district reported 4,390 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. The progressive count stands at 1.18 million out of which 1.15 million have recovered, 20,204 deaths reported and 15,376 are active cases.