Colleges to reopen in Pune from October 11; offices to function with 100% capacity

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, made major several announcements further easing Covid curbs in Pune.

After the weekly Covid review held in the city, Pawar announced that colleges and universities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts can reopen from Monday.

However, he stated that only fully vaccinated students would be allowed to attend ‘live’ classes, or be allowed on campus. Also, a negative RT-PCR test is mandatory for all students from other districts.

Pawar also announced that the private offices can resume full functionality with 100% capacity from Monday, but a strict adherence to Covid- appropriate behaviour will be mandatory.

Restaurants are now allowed to stay open till 11pm, as against the current 10pm deadline.

Pawar also announced that tourist spots in urban and rural areas would reopen from Monday, but visitors would have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Government training centres have also been allowed to reopen from Monday for all fully vaccinated students.

Pawar clarified that students with only one dose would not be allowed back on campuses.

“For students, both doses are compulsory. When we talked to educational institutes they also said that only fully vaccinated students would be allowed. Students with only one dose would have to wait. The duration of 84 days to get the second dose after the first dose is long. We request the centre to reduce this gap so that more people can be fully vaccinated,” said Ajit Pawar.

Theatres and auditoriums next in line

Ajit Pawar stated that the administration would take a decision on the reopening of theatres and auditoriums from October 22, after reviewing the Covid situation over the next two weeks.

“From October 22, theatres and auditoriums could be reopened with 50 per cent capacity. A final decision will be taken after reviewing the Covid situation. Navratri has begun and shrines have opened. By next week, we will get an idea about the spread of infection and its impact on positivity rate. If cases remain low then a decision related to theatres and auditoriums will be taken,” said Ajit Pawar.