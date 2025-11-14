Commissioner directs unused, underutilised civic healthcare facilities to be reopened

With several Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run healthcare facilities closed or underutilised inconveniencing citizens in turn, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed that all such facilities be made operational immediately, civic officials said on Thursday. A proposal has been sent to the municipal commissioner to make use of all underutilised and unused facilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, as many as six civic-run healthcare facilities are currently non-functional or underused. Once reopened, these facilities are expected to significantly improve access to healthcare services for citizens, and ease the burden on existing civic hospitals and maternity homes. The five healthcare facilities reportedly underutilised are: Dalvi Hospital, Late Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Malti Kachi Maternity Hospital, Late Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude Dispensary, and Dr Homi Bhabha Hospital. At these hospitals, two to three floors have remained closed for several years.

Similarly, the four-storeyed Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Bopodi has remained completely unused despite the PMC spending lakhs of rupees on its construction. Keeping these facilities closed has defeated the very purpose for which they were built. With this in mind, commissioner Ram during a recent review meeting ordered that all such structures be made functional without delay, officials said.

Ram told Hindustan Times, “We have several structures and premises that have fallen into disuse because of poor maintenance. We are exploring ways to repurpose these buildings for suitable use such as health services; wellness centres; yoga and fitness facilities; or even civic offices and community activities. A separate review will be carried out to determine the best utilisation for each structure.”

Ram added that the civic administration is also focusing on improving healthcare staffing. “Some facilities could not be operationalised due to the shortage of doctors. Many are reluctant to join because of low salaries, so we are reviewing their pay scales. The PMC will make budgetary provisions to bear the expenses and ensure that the facilities are started for patients, including yoga and wellness centres,” Ram said.

According to PMC officials, a proposal has been submitted to develop multi-speciality hospitals on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bopodi; and Late Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude Dispensary, Dhayari. Additionally, healthcare services will be expanded at Dalvi Hospital, Late Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and Malti Kachi Maternity Hospital, where facilities such as physiotherapy, dialysis, wellness centres, dental, and ophthalmology units will be introduced. Besides, maternity services will also be started at Dr Homi Bhabha Hospital, officials said.

Confirming the development, Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said, “A proposal has been sent to the municipal commissioner to make use of all underutilised and unused facilities. We have requested an additional budget and permission to hire staff on a contractual basis to expand healthcare services at four hospitals. Besides, multi-speciality hospitals have been proposed to be started at two locations on a PPP basis.”