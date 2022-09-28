Committee to submit report on Sangli, Kolhapur floods by Dec 31

The water resources department Tuesday gave an ultimatum to the 10-member committee, constituted to investigate the floods that ravaged Sangli, Kolhapur and other parts of western Maharashtra in 2019 and later, to submit the probe report by December 31 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy secretary, water resources department, N G Baser, issued an order stating, “Western Maharashtra faced huge losses due to the flood. The committee had submitted the primary report in May 2020. Thereafter however, the committee received various research and other reports from various departments. A final extension till December 31, 2022 has been given to the committee to study these reports and submit an integrated report.”

In the wake of the floods in Sangli, Kolhapur and other parts of western Maharashtra in 2019 and even later, the state government constituted the 10-member committee to probe the floods and provide recommendations for better management in the future. The scope of the committee’s investigation included identification of the precise reason behind the flooding in western Maharashtra including the backwater effect of the Almatti dam in Karnataka; examination and recommendation of modern techniques including satellite imagery to understand the inflow and outflow from dams and rivers; and recommendations on measures required to control such flooding in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}