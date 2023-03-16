Committee to tackle unauthorised structures in PMRDA

Maharashtra government has announced to constitute a committee to check unauthorised constructions in the Pune Metropolitian Region Area (PMRDA). The announcement was made during the ongoing assembly session when the issue of unauthorised structures was being discussed.

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maval constituency in Pune district Sunil Shelke raised the issue of unauthorised constructions in the PMRDA area and blamed the developers for not following the rules, resulting in rapid illegal constructions in the rural parts of Pune district.

Industrial minister Uday Samant said, “The PMRDA was formed in 2015 and is dealing with illegal constructions. It is a serious issue that the developers are not following rules. To check the illegal constructions in the PMRDA region, the state government has decided to constitute a committee soon.”

According to Samant, once the assembly session gets over, a committee will be formed within a week under the leadership of divisional commissioner.

“The committee would have representatives from Pune Municipal Corporation and elected members from the PMRDA region. They would study and submit the report within the period of two months,” he said.

