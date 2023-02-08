Common effluent treatment plant to come up in MIDC Bhosari

Members of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for industrial units in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the surrounding areas at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CETP – a facility for the disposal of hazardous chemical waste in a legal and environmentally-friendly manner – is being established with the help and support of the PCMC, MIDC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and local industrial units. The MCCIA is providing facilitation and coordination support whereas a special purpose vehicle namely the PCMC-CETP Foundation has been created for the purpose. The CETP will help clean the environment by reducing soil and water pollution.

There are over 4,000 big and small companies in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad MIDC areas, and the adjoining areas. As per data received from the MPCB, about 1,000 industrial units generate hazardous effluents and waste but they do not have a facility to dispose of these hazardous effluents and waste in a legal and environmentally-friendly manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This situation is contributing to the soil and water pollution. The MCCIA had been following up with government authorities for the last couple of decades regarding the establishment of a CETP for such industrial units however no action was taken till date.

On January 22, the MCCIA organised all stakeholders namely the PCMC, MIDC, MPCB and industry associations. During this meeting, all stakeholders unanimously agreed to provide support in the process of establishing a CETP in the MIDC areas under PCMC.