Commuters face internet issues at Metro underground stations

Pune: Passengers using underground Metro services at Swargate, Mandai, Kasba Peth, Civil Court, and Shivajinagar stations face intermittent or no mobile signal, making it difficult to book tickets online, call, message, or use the internet, since the past two months. Passengers using underground Metro services at Swargate, Mandai, Kasba Peth, Civil Court, and Shivajinagar stations face intermittent or no mobile signal, making it difficult to book tickets online. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) authorities claim that they’ve already told the telecom operators to fix the issue that aggravates during the morning rush (8am-10am) and evening peak (5pm-8pm) hours when each station sees around 15,000 to 20,000 passengers using the travel facility.

According to the Maha-Metro officials, an in-building solutions (IBS) system has been provided at underground stations and tunnels for present telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone to ensure good mobile signal and internet. The technology usually installed in buildings or underground infrastructure helps improve wireless communications for better mobile networks.

Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, additional general manager (public relations and administration), Maha-Metro Pune said, “We have instructed telecom providers to improve internet connectivity at underground metro stations. A new IBS service is being introduced, and network boosters have been installed at each station. During the monsoon and festive seasons, especially around Ganeshotsav, the service is affected due to high humidity and heavy passenger flow.”

Officials said Maha-Metro is planning to add Jio service in the future.

Telecom expert and communications systems analyst Mandar Rathi said, “The environment plays a big part in cell service. When it’s humid, it affects the phone signal underground as moisture in the air makes the signal weaker. So, the radio waves that carry your data lose strength when they go through moist air and thick concrete. It is even worse in places like underground stations, which are closed in and impact data and connection.”

Regular passenger Dinesh Nair said, “It takes time to buy tickets online as internet connectivity at underground stations is bad. And the staff at the counter does not have change when we pay cash for tickets. The delay in getting tickets makes me late for the office.”