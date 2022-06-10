Commuters inconvenienced due to dug up road for pipelines
On Thursday, commuters travelling via Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway had to face inconvenience due to a sudden diversion caused due to digging work for pipeline installation.
The traffic was diverted to the other side of the highway as an earth mover machine dug its way for drainage and other water pipeline works of the civic body. The road has been dug nine metres deep and will take at least four to five days to complete the work which is carried out by the state Public Works Department (PWD), said officials.
The road has been dug up near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk on the bypass highway
A senior engineer requesting anonymity said, “We started the work on Wednesday and the road has been dug up to install the huge drainage and other pipelines from both the sides. As the area is surrounded by residential societies, it is necessary to have pipelines for the flow of water. The road will be dug up till the ground surface where rock strata will meet the pipelines and it will be installed. It will take around 4 to 5 days for the work to be completed and till then we have made an alternate diversion road from the side of the highway.”
With the onset of monsoons, commuters and residents worry about accidents taking place on this highway stretch due to the work.
“Today (Thursday) while passing through the highway, we suddenly saw a huge earth mover machine in between the highway and vehicles were moving slowly. The road was dug up, so we went from side of the road. Such works should be done in the night when there is less traffic and should be finished in a couple of days,” said Kiran Bhosale a nearby resident.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics