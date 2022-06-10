Commuters inconvenienced due to dug up road for pipelines

On Thursday, commuters travelling via Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway had to face inconvenience due to a sudden diversion caused due to digging work for pipeline installation.

The traffic was diverted to the other side of the highway as an earth mover machine dug its way for drainage and other water pipeline works of the civic body. The road has been dug nine metres deep and will take at least four to five days to complete the work which is carried out by the state Public Works Department (PWD), said officials.

The road has been dug up near the D-Mart at Ambegaon Budruk on the bypass highway

A senior engineer requesting anonymity said, “We started the work on Wednesday and the road has been dug up to install the huge drainage and other pipelines from both the sides. As the area is surrounded by residential societies, it is necessary to have pipelines for the flow of water. The road will be dug up till the ground surface where rock strata will meet the pipelines and it will be installed. It will take around 4 to 5 days for the work to be completed and till then we have made an alternate diversion road from the side of the highway.”

With the onset of monsoons, commuters and residents worry about accidents taking place on this highway stretch due to the work.

“Today (Thursday) while passing through the highway, we suddenly saw a huge earth mover machine in between the highway and vehicles were moving slowly. The road was dug up, so we went from side of the road. Such works should be done in the night when there is less traffic and should be finished in a couple of days,” said Kiran Bhosale a nearby resident.