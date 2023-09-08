Complete Lohegaon hospital works by January: DyCM

Pune: Ajit Pawar, state deputy chief minister, has directed officials to complete the works of sub-district hospital at Lohegaon by the end of January next year.

o meet the rising demand for healthcare facilities in Lohegaon and adjoining areas, authorities had planned to set up a 100-bed sub-district hospital on six acres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

At the review meeting held on Wednesday, Pawar said that complete the remaining 10% works on priority.

MLA Sunil Tingare, planning department chief secretary Saurabh Vijay, finance department chief secretary Nitin Kareer, public health department chief secretary Milind Mhaske, chief secretary Ashish Sharma and Pune chief engineer Atul Chavan attended the meet.

