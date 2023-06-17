Residents face inconvenience as Hadapsar registration office is shut for two months

The Hadapsar registration office number three located at Mega Centre is closed for the past two months as no officer incharge has been appointed by the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR).

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Property buyers and lawyers fear that delayed decision on appointment of officer may be a pointer towards shifting the office to another location.

With the Hadapsar office closed, crowd is seen at the Haveli sub-registrar office number six at Kadamvak Vasti-Loni Kalbhor area.

The Hadapsar office provides property related and other services to residents living in Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Solapur Road and Sayyed Nagar areas. Prakash Khomane, additional district registrar, said, “We will take steps to provide citizens with best of services.”

Advocate Sandeep Tupe said, “Many typists, photocopiers and hotel owners are dependent on customers visiting the office. The authorities should reopen the facility at the earliest.”

Activist Madhusoodan Girme said, “There is a need for two sub-registrar offices in the area. It is public inconvenience to travel a long distance to visit the Haveli sub-registrar office.”

