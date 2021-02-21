Confidence building measures, re-enrolment to improve vaccination numbers among frontline, healthcare workers

With a low turnout for vaccination among frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs) in Pune, the administration hopes to ensure more confidence building, and a re-enrolment of those who missed registration, or could not get the vaccine as per schedule.

Only five per cent of the FLWs have taken the vaccine in the city, as opposed to 71 per cent in rural Pune.

As per data from the district health office, until February 21, only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs have been vaccinated. In PCMC this number stands at 34% of the 12,000 beneficiaries, which is 4,048.

Pune rural has recorded 71% of the 14,890 registered FLWs being vaccinated. In terms of health care beneficiaries too, the city lags behind with only 54% of the registered 56,000 beneficiaries being vaccinated/.

In PCMC, 67% of the 17, 636 beneficiaries have been vaccinated and 75% of the 32,815 beneficiaries have got the jab in rural Pune.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The vaccination percentage has been low in the city, especially among frontline workers and so we are creating awareness through daily video conferencing and also through media. Also, we have got complaints from private health care workers that many names are missing and there are technical problems with the CoWin app. We will start with the re-enrolment process soon.”

Serum Institute to prioritise India

Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that they have been directed to prioritise the needs of India and also balance the needs of the rest of the world. So far, over 55 million doses have already been sent across the country by the institute.

Sunday morning Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Chief Executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “Dear countries & governments, as you await Covishield supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best”.

Until now, SII has delivered 45 million doses directly to the government of India and an additional ten million doses via GAVI. A senior official from the institute said that, “We have had three orders from the government which totals to 45 million doses. The third order supply is ongoing. Also earlier, we were asked to stop the supply to other countries which has now been cleared for 24 countries.”