Confusion over rooftop solar panel norms leaves residents frustrated

A recent incident involving action by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against a housing society for installing rooftop solar panels has brought to light the inconsistencies of rules set by different government agencies. The absence of clarity in norms has left residents confused, besides exposing lack of coordination between authorities. Earlier this week, PMC took action against Treasure Park housing society in Sahakarnagar for installing solar panels that exceeded the 1.8-metre height limit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana permits solar panel installations at a height of 2 to 3 metres above the terrace, PMC’s Development Control Rules cap the height at 1.8 meters.

Earlier this week, PMC took action against Treasure Park housing society in Sahakarnagar for installing solar panels that exceeded the 1.8-metre height limit. Angered by the move, residents of the society filed a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), arguing that they had adhered to the central government’s norms.

Vijay Vishwasrao, a local resident, said, “I was planning to install solar panels under the Surya Ghar scheme, but this incident has made me hesitant. The Centre’s norms are recent and seem more practical as compared to PMC. Such discrepancies are unfair to citizens who want to adopt renewable energy solutions.”

Chairperson of a housing society, on condition of anonymity, said, “Erecting solar panels at lower heights renders terraces unusable. At 2 to 3 metres, terraces remain functional for walking or hosting small events. PMC should revise its rules and align them with the Central Government’s guidelines.”

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “Our Development Control Rules specify that solar panel installations should not exceed 1.8 meters in height. Changing this would require a policy decision from the state government.”

Another senior civic official said, “The action against Treasure Park society was not deliberate. We acted because there were complaints about the violation.”

The ongoing confusion over central and state regulatory norms underscores the urgent need for better coordination between government agencies. Without a unified policy, citizens remain caught in the crossfire of conflicting regulations.

PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana

The Centre approved the PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, with the aim of increasing rooftop solar capacity and empowering households to generate their own electricity. The scheme has a total outlay of ₹75,021 crore and will be implemented until the financial year 2026-27. It is managed by a National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the national level and state implementation agencies (SIAs) at the state level.

The facilities

The scheme offers a subsidy of 60% for solar systems up to 2kW and 40% for systems between 2 and 3kW capacity.

The subsidy is capped at ₹78,000 for a 3kW system.

At current benchmark prices, subsidies amount to ₹30,000 for 1kW system, ₹60,000 for 2kW, and ₹78,000 for 3kW.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be an Indian citizen

Must own a house with a suitable roof for solar panel installation

The household must have a valid electricity connection

The household must not have availed of any other subsidy for solar panels