Cong accuses BJP, PMC officials of tampering with voter list at Bhavani Peth office

Pune: Congress general secretary Sanjay Balgude has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials of manipulating the voter list ahead of the civic elections. Congress general secretary Sanjay Balgude has accused BJP leaders and PMC officials of manipulating the voter list ahead of the civic elections.

Balgude alleged that BJP members and officials at the Bhavani Peth regional office were seen sitting together and shifting names from one ward to another before the draft voter list was released on November 20.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he released CCTV footage and demanded strict action from the municipal commissioner and the State Election Commission. He said the activity continued for nearly four and a half hours inside the office. Balgude urged authorities to seize all CCTV recordings from October 31 to November 10 and halt the election process until a fresh and fair voter list is prepared.

Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Gajanan Tharkude, social activist Vishwambhar Choudhari and advocate Asim Sarode were also present.

Choudhari said officials held long meetings with BJP leaders before the draft was made public, raising serious suspicion and warranting immediate action from the poll body.

Sarode called it a case of “planned voter theft”. He said tampering with confidential lists and shifting voters before publication is a serious offence, and demanded that the municipal commissioner and district collector file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Committee formed to probe

Election department head Prasad Katkar said a complaint has been received regarding alleged tampering of the draft voter list by BJP members and PMC officials at the Bhavani Peth office. An inquiry committee headed by officer Nikhil More has been formed. Notices will be issued to the officials concerned and action will follow after examining their responses.