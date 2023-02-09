Cong convinces rebel candidate to withdraw nomination in Kasba Peth bypoll

Congress party candidate for Kasba Peth bypoll Ravindra Dhangekar breathed a sigh of relief, as the party finally managed to withdraw the nomination form of rebel candidate Balasaheb Dabhekar on Thursday, who was planning to contest polls as an independent.

In Chinchwad, rebel Sena candidate Rahul Kalate refused to withdraw his nomination. The process for withdrawing nomination papers was on Thursday.

Dabhekar who is the vice-president of the party was denied ticket. He decided to contest polls as an independent candidate and filed for nomination. He also held a massive rally.

In order to convince him to withdraw his nomination, members of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) conducted marathon meetings with him for two days.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP members met Balasaheb Dabhekar multiple times and convinced him to withdraw the nomination. Congress state unit president Nana Patole spoke on the phone with rebel candidate and assured that party will give justice in future.”

Dabhekar’s presence in the fray would have made elections difficult for Dhangekar, considering the clout that former enjoys in Kasba peth.

Another NCP member, requesting anonymity said, “When the meeting with rebel candidates was undetway at Dhabekar’s office, BJP MLA Mukta Tilak and leader Ganesh Bidkar also visited Dabhekar. The intention of the BJP was very clear, that is to keep Dabhekar in the race as he would take some MVA votes which will help to get smooth victory of the BJP candidate.”

Dabhekar said that though he had rebelled from the party and withdrawing the nomination form, he will continue to remain with Congress party only

Meanwhile, Congress leaders were also successful to convince former city unit president and minister Ramesh Bagwe and Avinash Bagwe to participate in the campaign. Both father and son duo were miffed with party’s move to allow Rashi Shaikh, former BJP leader to enter in the Congress party.

Ajit Pawar holds meeting

NCP leader on Thursday held a meeting with party workers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and asked them to work hard for victory in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls.

“If we work hard, we will ensure victory in both constituencies. The party has managed to convince rebel candidate Balasaheb Dhabekar to withdraw nomination and will also try the same for Chinchwad,” said Pawar.

“Though the candidate at Kasba Peth is from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also contribute to the campaign. I am conducting a meeting with Congress party workers on Sunday and will also participate in the rally,” added Pawar.