Cong leader blames state unit for BJP’s unopposed MLC win

PUNE: Former Pune City Congress president Arvind Shinde has demanded action against the party’s state leadership, alleging that it facilitated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unopposed victory in the Pune Graduates’ Constituency MLC election.

Former Pune City Congress head Arvind Shinde seeks action against the party’s state leadership, alleging that it facilitated BJP’s unopposed win in Pune Graduates’ Constituency MLC polls. (HT FILE)

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Shinde claimed that despite the Congress having the numerical strength to contest the election, the state leadership allowed the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) to field its candidate, Shrikant Patil.

“Even though it was widely known that the NCP (SP) was likely to withdraw its candidate, the Congress leadership accepted the proposal to let the ally contest. If the withdrawal was planned from the beginning, why did Congress agree to it?” Shinde said.

He alleged that some leaders within the party were deliberately weakening the Congress through such alliance arrangements. “Congress had the capacity to take on the BJP independently. However, certain leaders are weakening the party from within in the name of alliances. During the municipal elections too, the NCP (SP) aligned with the NCP, indirectly benefiting the BJP,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shinde, along with several other party leaders, has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking action against those responsible for the party’s handling of the election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde, along with several other party leaders, has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking action against those responsible for the party’s handling of the election. {{/usCountry}}

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The withdrawal of the NCP (SP) candidate has triggered strong resentment within the local Congress unit, with several leaders openly expressing their displeasure over the alliance partner’s decision.