Congress blames BJP for anti-encroachment drive, demands inquiry

Maharashtra energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Tuesday visited the Ambil Odha Vasahat and demanded an inquiry in the anti-encroachment drive which was carried out during the rain.

Raut on Tuesday alleged, “The drive was carried away by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No leader from the BJP visited the site during the drive or even afterwards because they are responsible for it.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out the anti-encroachment drive last week to clear the encroachment on Ambil Odha but it later turned out into an all-out political war.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) blamed each other for the anti-encroachment drive. Now, the Congress party also officially entered into politics slamming the BJP.

Raut said, “It is wrong to carry out the drive during rainy season. The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. People lost their jobs and in a worry of livelihood. Even residents are blaming the builders for their involvement in it. I am demanding a detailed inquiry in this matter and action should be taken against those who are guilty.”