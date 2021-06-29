Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress blames BJP for anti-encroachment drive, demands inquiry
pune news

Congress blames BJP for anti-encroachment drive, demands inquiry

Maharashtra energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Tuesday visited the Ambil Odha Vasahat and demanded an inquiry in the anti-encroachment drive which was carried out during the rain
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:29 PM IST
HT Image

Maharashtra energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Tuesday visited the Ambil Odha Vasahat and demanded an inquiry in the anti-encroachment drive which was carried out during the rain.

Raut on Tuesday alleged, “The drive was carried away by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No leader from the BJP visited the site during the drive or even afterwards because they are responsible for it.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out the anti-encroachment drive last week to clear the encroachment on Ambil Odha but it later turned out into an all-out political war.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) blamed each other for the anti-encroachment drive. Now, the Congress party also officially entered into politics slamming the BJP.

Raut said, “It is wrong to carry out the drive during rainy season. The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. People lost their jobs and in a worry of livelihood. Even residents are blaming the builders for their involvement in it. I am demanding a detailed inquiry in this matter and action should be taken against those who are guilty.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP