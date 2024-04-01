 Congress candidate targets BJP on Pulwama attack - Hindustan Times
Congress candidate targets BJP on Pulwama attack

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 01, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Praniti Shinde, Congress candidate contesting from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat, has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was complicit in orchestrating the Pulwama attack.

Praniti Shinde, Congress candidate contesting from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat. (HT FILE)
Speaking at a rally in Solapur, on Sunday, Shinde alleged that the BJP creates rifts among castes and religions when faced with a lack of substantive issues.

“During the last election, BJP orchestrated Pulwama attack. Their officers said that BJP only orchestrated the attack,’’ she said.

The Pulwama attack, which occurred on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the tragic loss of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in decades, and it heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shide also wrote a letter to S Chokalingam, chief electoral officer of the Maharashtra state, to give exemptions to distribution of water tankers from code of conduct restrictions amid water scarcity in Solapur city and district.

“There is a severe water shortage in Solapur. Since the elections are being held this summer, the restrictions of code of conduct for distribution of water may become a hindrance.Hence request to give exemptions to these water tankers distribution works,’’ she said.

