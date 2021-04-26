Congress demands urgent updation of Covid-19 dashboard

Lashing out at the civic body, the Congress party has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should take urgent steps for making real-time data available on the Covid dashboard. Currently, the data updated on dashboard lags real-time.

Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said that accurate data must be available for reducing the plight and stress of the patients.

“A well-equipped dashboard is the need of the hours. Relatives of the patients are running from pillar to post for getting the accurate information about bed availability. Getting the ventilators has become a major concern among the relatives of critical patients. A reliable source for information is absent, it is very disheartening to see,” said Tiwari while speaking at a press conference on Monday.

He said that Pune is known for its IT infrastructure and expertise but the civic administration as well as ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to utilise this strength for hospital bed management. The PMC commissioner’s office should personally monitor the dashboard and bed availability

Lashing out at the civic body, the Congress party has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should take urgent steps for making real-time data available on the Covid dashboard. Currently, the data updated on dashboard lags real-time. Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said that accurate data must be available for reducing the plight and stress of the patients. “A well-equipped dashboard is the need of the hours. Relatives of the patients are running from pillar to post for getting the accurate information about bed availability. Getting the ventilators has become a major concern among the relatives of critical patients. A reliable source for information is absent, it is very disheartening to see,” said Tiwari while speaking at a press conference on Monday. He said that Pune is known for its IT infrastructure and expertise but the civic administration as well as ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to utilise this strength for hospital bed management. The PMC commissioner’s office should personally monitor the dashboard and bed availability