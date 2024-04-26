 Congress extends support to Chandrahar Patil in Sangli - Hindustan Times
Congress extends support to Chandrahar Patil in Sangli

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 26, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Senior Congress leaders on Thursday declared support to MVA Sangli candidate wrestler Chandrahar Patil

Pune: Senior Congress leaders on Thursday declared support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Sangli candidate wrestler Chandrahar Patil. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that a report on the rebellion by Vishal Patil to enter the poll fray as an independent will be sent to the senior leaders in Delhi.

Senior Congress leaders on Thursday declared support to MVA Sangli candidate wrestler Chandrahar Patil. (HT)
Patole, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and Vishwajeet Kadam were present at the meeting in Sangli. Tension prevailed during the meet when members raised slogans on the injustice to Vishal Patil. They said to stand by Patil and Kadam tried to pacify the disgruntled members.

Patole said, “Alliance parties will work together to give victory to our candidate.”

The senior leader said that though Sangli has been traditionally a Congress seat, some decisions have to be taken for the alliance and the party is working to convince unhappy members.

The Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, both part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, were engaged in a tussle over the Sangli seat for several weeks and the latter unilaterally declared Chandrahar Patil as its candidate. Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam wrote to the party’s central leadership to prevail upon Sena (UBT) to allow Patil to contest, but in vain.

Later, Vishal Patil decided to enter the poll fray as an independent.

Chandrahar said, “Today, the Congress has supported my candidature of the MVA alliance.”

Sangli will vote on May 7, in the third round of the ongoing seven-phase elections. The seat will see a triangular fight between Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP), Chandrahar Patil (Sena) and Vishal Patil (independent).

News / Cities / Pune / Congress extends support to Chandrahar Patil in Sangli
