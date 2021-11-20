Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress, NCP and other organisations in Pune celebrate repeal of farm laws
pune news

Congress, NCP and other organisations in Pune celebrate repeal of farm laws

The Congress and NCP termed it as farmers’ victory and celebrated the Centre’s move in front of their respective offices
Many other organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kamgar Sanghatana, Sanyukt Kruti Samiti and Jan Andolnachi Sangarsh Samiti also celebrated the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws. (HT PHOTO)
Many other organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kamgar Sanghatana, Sanyukt Kruti Samiti and Jan Andolnachi Sangarsh Samiti also celebrated the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and various organisations on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw three farm laws.

The Congress and NCP termed it as farmers’ victory and celebrated the Centre’s move in front of their respective offices.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw the three farm laws. It is a welcome move.”

Congress MLA Mohan Joshi said, “It is a victory for farmers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that one day, the government would need to withdraw all these three laws and it has become a reality.”

Many other organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kamgar Sanghatana, Sanyukt Kruti Samiti and Jan Andolnachi Sangarsh Samiti also celebrated the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out