Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress plans to show black flags to PM Modi during Pune visit
pune news

Congress plans to show black flags to PM Modi during Pune visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to launch Metro rail, river development and various other development projects. He is likely to address a public rally on the same day in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers said. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe said the party’s local unit has planned to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 at various chowks for his comments against Maharashtra.

“The party has asked permission from police for the same,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister in Parliament said that Covid had spread from Maharashtra to other states. Congress party had given free tickets to the labours in Maharashtra and asked them to go to their respective states.

Bagwe said, “Party will also hold an agitation against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for controversial statement against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress party city unit president Prashant Jagtap too announced to condemn Prime Minister’s tour. “Party workers have planned to wear black clothes,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “I would remain present for the event to welcome the Prime Minister. As per protocol, we should respect him.”

“Our party workers have expressed their stand but as part of the government, I would remain present to welcome the Prime Minister,” he said.

