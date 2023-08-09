Chakan traffic constable dies in accident

A 40-year-old constable attached with the Chakan traffic police division died after he came under wheels of dumper on Wednesday morning.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Ganpat Dhawale. On Wednesday morning, Dhawale was on his way to office to attend ‘Panach Pran Shapath’, an initiative by government. Near a petrol pump, his vehicle collided with the dumper. Locals rushed him to the hospital but he died due to severe injuries, said officials.

The Chakan police immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the dumper driver, identified as Bhausaheb Janardan Jadhav (42).

A case has been registered at Chakan police station under sections of 304 a, 279,337,338,427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigation is underway, said officials.

