Constable goes missing, alleges death threats from seniors in letter

A head constable from Pune rural police has gone missing from the Indapur staff quarters since early Tuesday morning. The discovery of a letter allegedly written by the cop mentioning death threats issued by his seniors, including an inspector of Indapur Police Station and two other colleagues, has left officials in a tizzy. According to the contents of the letter, inspector Suryakant Kokane had been allegedly threatening Kemdarane over the past two months, reportedly under the influence of constables Raskar and Suryawanshi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Priyanka, wife of cop Vishnu Kemdarane, has filed a missing complaint at Indapur Police Station.

According to the contents of the letter, inspector Suryakant Kokane had been allegedly threatening Kemdarane over the past two months, reportedly under the influence of constables Raskar and Suryawanshi. The letter claims that Kokane used intimidating language and threatened to ruin Kemdarane’s job and personal life. It states that Kokane should be held solely responsible for whatever happens to Kemdarane. Supporting the claim, an audio call recording was reportedly sent by Kemdarane to his wife.

Priyanka has demanded justice for her husband and warned of dying by suicide along with her children in front of the police station if no action was taken.

Inspector Kokane refused to talk on the issue. According to the police, Kemdarane was absent from his duty since last one month. He was transferred from Indapur Police Station on April 27 and instructed to join Bhigwan counterpart though he did not join the new posting.

According to the police, Kemdarane had disappeared in a similar way for three days in 2022 before returning home.