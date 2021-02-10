Content writers accept love-letter orders before Valentine’s day

Writing a letter to a loved one may be de rigueur on Valentine’s Day, February 14, but in 2021, a new trend has emerged – outsource the task to a professional writer.

Abhijit Sonawane and Amruta Desarda, who run Saarad Majkur, a content writing firm in Navi peth have introduced the concept: ‘”You love someone and we will write a love letter for you”.

A post of the concept went viral on social media.

“We launched this concept on Saturday (February 6). An idea came while I was having a discussion with my wife Amruta regarding the charm of writing love letters in this era of social media. We came up with a thought of writing a letter for people and posted it on Facebook,” said Sonawane.

In the last four days the couple has received 30 phone calls and they have already written 10 letters.

“Calls which we are receiving are from different age groups – one I received from Satara - a boy broke up with his girlfriend and he wanted us to pen down a letter through which he can patch up again.”

“In one case, a person above 40 said he had written many letters to his soulmate during college, but after marriage he has not written any. Now for this Valentine’s Day, he wants us to pen down his feelings for his wife,” added Sonawane.

The firm is open to write letters in three languages – English, Hindi and Marathi, and charges ₹1,000 per letter.

The letter will be typed on a coloured paper and it will be delivered in a heart-shaped box with a chocolate.

“We are comfortable in all three languages. Our main purpose is our clients feelings should be conveyed in proper words and it is our sole purpose,” explains Desarda, who is lawyer by profession, but left her profession for the love of writing and joined Sonawane, who left journalism in 2015 to open his content writing firm.

Sachin Sasar, a senior clerk at a city hospital and a client of Saarad Majkur, says, “In my 38 years I had never written a letter to my wife as I never managed to pen down my feelings. When I heard this concept from mutual friend, I thought I will give it a try and letter has come out really well. It will be a unique gift to my wife.”