Contractor held in Pune for kidnapping youth over unpaid debt

Pimpri Chinchwad police have apprehended a sugar cane cutting Mukadam (contractor) hailing from Beed district on charges of kidnapping a 20-year-old youth over an unpaid loan amounting to ₹5.5 lakh. A case has been registered at Sangvi police station under sections of 365, 341,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on February 5 in Pimple Saudagar area.

The accused has been identified as Sandeepan Phad alias Aaba from Pimpner in Beed district. He was arrested by Sangvi police on Tuesday from Nipani in Karnataka.

According to police, victim Shubham Pravin Waghmare (20) had gone for a drive when the accused kidnapped him. Later the accused called the mother of the victim and threatened to kill him if the money was not returned.

Considering the gravity of the situation,Dipali Waghmare approached police and registered a police complaint.

On the basis of technical analysis, police confirmed the location of the accused and arrested him from Nipani.

Police sub-inspector Mahadev Bhalerao said, “The victim’s father Pravin Waghmare borrowed ₹ 5.5 lakh from the accused and assured him to return by doing sugarcane cutting work. But without doing any work he settled in Pune. The accused approached him several times but failed to get the money.”

According to Bhalerao, in order to get his money back, the accused kidnapped Shubham.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station under sections of 365, 341,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).