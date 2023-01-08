Contractual issues stop resurfacing work at Kalyani Nagar

Resurfacing work on road 9A near Jogger’s Park, Kalyani Nagar has been stopped for more than four months, turning the area into a safety hazard.

The non-resurfaced road, which was originally dug up to fix storm water drains, has repeatedly irritated residents due to potholes, boulders and rubble left over from the leftover work.

In addition to the environmental hazards, many residents have reported severe health complications.

“I was hospitalised because of the dust on the road,” said Siddhartha Bhowmik, a resident of Kalyani Nagar.

“As a result of this, I have tonsils and bronchitis. I was discharged four days ago, but it only made matters worse. The corporators give us hope that the work will be finished, but it never is,” he continued.

Bhowmick stated that the slipshod attitude of PMC officials has caused residents to be concerned about the road’s incomplete resurfacing.

“This speaks volumes about Pune’s leadership and the responsibility that corporate officials have over civic issues,” Bhowmick continues.

Furthermore, residents have complained about children getting throat infections from inhaling dust, parking issues, and stones being flung over as a result of left-over boulders, which damage car tyres.

On asked when the work will be complete, Dattatray Tambare, junior engineer for Road Department, PMC stated: “The contractor, who had taken responsibility for resurfacing roads for Airport Road and Kalyani Nagar, claims he has not received a work order. We understand that not receiving the work order will result in future payment issues. However, as a result of this, the resurfacing work on Airport Road, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, was halted. The issue was brought to the attention of the PMC Commissioner at an afternoon meeting today. We will only know of the outcome by Monday.”