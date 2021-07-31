Convict escape jail, found at Pune railway station

PUNE: A murder convict from Nashik, lodged in Yerawada central jail open prison, fled the facility on Thursday morning. He was found at Pune railway station while trying to go to Nashik.

The man was identified as Pralhad Kharatkar (51) residing in barrack 3 of Yerawada open prison colony.

He was lodged in Yerawada open prison since 2016 to complete the life sentence that he was awarded in 2009. He was arrested in a 2006 case of murder registered in Mumbai. Between 2009 and 2016, he was in Nashik Central Prison, according to the police.

“He was found at Pune railway station by the jail staffers who realised he was gone and traced his movement. They caught him and lodged a case and produced in court. He was sent back to prison,” said sub-inspector Hanumant Bhosale of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 224 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station in the matter.

65-year-old hits policeman on the head with bamboo over mask row

A 65-year-old man was booked for assaulting a police official who was reprimanding him for not wearing a face mask in Pimpri on Friday evening. The elderly man used a hollow bamboo to hit the policeman on his forehead, according to the policeman’s complaint.

The accused were identified as Ramdas Sopan Lukar (65) and his accomplice Satish Pawar (40) both residents of the same area.

The incident happened in an open ground in Laltopinagar area of Morwadi, Pimpri around 3:45pm on Friday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Hawaldar Pandit Lakshmanrao Dhulgande (31) deployed at Pimpri police station.

The complainant was in the area and saw the two roaming without a mask and started writing them up for it. The two charged at him and snatched the challan book from him while pushing him around.

As the complainant caught the two and started pulling them to the police station, Pawar managed to flee while the 65-year-old picked up a hollow bamboo and hit the complainant on his head.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 504, 506, 188, 268, 269, 270, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations 2020, National Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered at Pimpri police station. Sub-inspector S Kokate of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

Man enters labourers’ house, steals money, jewellery

A man took undue advantage of the impressionable mind of a child to enter the house while her parents were away and robbed their house of cash savings on Friday morning. The economically humble family lost hard-earned savings and valuables worth ₹50,000.

The house belonged to a daily wage labourer couple who had saved money and jewellery. Their eight-year-old daughter was alone at home on Friday morning as the parents had left for work. The family had moved from Hyderabad to Pune for work.

“The girl was alone. This man came and knocked. As soon as she opened, he told her to stand outside, and she listened. He went inside, robbed the house and fled,” said sub-inspector Chaitali Gapat of Kondhwa police station.

The police are investigating whether the man was known to the family due to which the girl complied. When asked if the girl was threatened, PSI Gapat said, “No, there is no mention of being threatened in their complaint.”

The parents of the child came home to find the house ransacked and the cash and gold jewellery worth ₹50,000 missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.,) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.