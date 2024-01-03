Cop’s daughter creates ruckus at housing society, booked

Pune: The police have booked daughter of a senior police officer for creating a ruckus at a high-end residential society in Wanowrie on the eve of the New Year. The police have booked daughter of a senior police officer for creating ruckus at a high-end residential society in Wanowrie on the eve of the New Year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the 22-year-old was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and caused nuisance at Oxford Comforts in Kedarinagar during the night hours of December 31.

According to the residents of the housing society, the woman allegedly engaged in a heated argument with a society security guard. She later brought a table from the society premises and threw it on the road outside the complex causing traffic obstruction. Society members alleged that she forcefully closed the society’s main gate and refused to cooperate with the residents, forcing the latter to alert the police.

The woman resisted the attempt by cops to restrain her and she was detained and booked her under relevant IPC sections.

Sanjay Patange, senior inspector, Wanowrie Police Station, said, “Immediately after the distress call, our team rushed to the spot and tried to calm down the woman. We have sent her blood samples to laboratory to verify whether she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.”

Wanowrie police station has filed a case Sections 85 (act of a person incapable of judgement by reason of intoxication caused against his will), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).