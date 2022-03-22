Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copy cases: 162 in HSC and 16 SSC exams

Class 12 board exams started from March 4, Class 10 exams started from March 15 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Since the beginning of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE’s) Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams, 16 and 162 cases of cheating have been caught during the respective exams by examiners and board officials in the state.

Till date, the highest number of cheating cases have been found in the Amravati division even as the SSC and HSC exams are still going on. Apart from cases of cheating, instances of leakage of question papers have also taken place this year during the examinations and the state education department has initiated an inquiry into these incidents.

While Class 12 board exams started from March 4, Class 10 exams started from March 15. Special flying squads have been deployed across the eight divisions as also checking squads at each examination centre.

“We are continuously monitoring the daily board exams and cheating cases taking place at examination centres across the state. However, the number of cheating cases is the same as it was before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather this time, there are less number of cheating cases as we have taken extra precautions and flying squads are continuously engaged in vigilance,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director of MSBSHSE.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both SSC and HSC exams were not conducted for the past two years and they are now being held after a gap of two years. Over the past two years, students have been given marks based on a formula of internal assessment of the previous years.

