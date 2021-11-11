Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Couple booked for racially abusing home buyer in Chikhali
pune news

Couple booked for racially abusing home buyer in Chikhali

There is some payment pending on the part of the complainant. They got into a fight about it and the man and wife started abusing him using racial slurs is what he told us. Nobody has been arrested yet, say police
A couple was booked for racially abusing a man who allegedly bought the accused’s house in a society in the Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad Saturday night. The complainant belongs to the scheduled caste while the accused are Marathas as per the complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 09:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A couple was booked for racially abusing a man who allegedly bought the accused’s house in a society in the Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad Saturday night. The complainant belongs to the scheduled caste while the accused are Marathas as per the complaint.

At around 8.45pm on Saturday, the complainant visited the building housing the flat that had been sold to him by the accused. However, the accused man and wife started abusing the complainant over the remaining payment he owed them.

“There is some payment pending on the part of the complainant. They got into a fight about it and the man and wife started abusing him using racial slurs is what he told us. Nobody has been arrested yet,” said police sub-inspector S P Deshmukh of Chikhali police station.

A case under sections 504 (insulting with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 3(1)(r)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Chikhali police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP