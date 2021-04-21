IND USA
pune news

Couple duped of 65 lakh under false investment promise

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 09:25 PM IST

A husband and wife have been booked for duping another wife and husband of 65 lakh under the false promise of investing the money in the share market, according to police.

The accused, identified as Santosh Kachru Bhangre and Chaya Santosh Bhangre, residents of Old Sangvi, told the couple that the man was a civil engineer and invested in the share market as well.

The complainant has been identified as Surekha Deepak Jagtap and her husband, Deepak Jagtap.

The accused couple told the Jagtaps that they needed investors and provided attractive returns.

With a written deal on stamp paper, the Jagtaps invested a sum of 65,66,520 in the accused couple’s company in 2017.

However, the accused couple failed to return the money, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sangvi police station. Assistant police inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

